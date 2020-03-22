The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is suspending service until further notice.

State officials announced the closure Saturday night, via an executive order signed by Governor Cuomo, to include all state and county run offices. The governor had previously limited DMV services to appointment only.

In the meantime, ''While offices are closed, expiration dates for driver licenses, non-driver IDs, and registrations will be extended. In addition, road tests will be suspended until further notice,'' a release from the state DMV office stated.

To ensure there are no unintended consequences for New Yorkers who are not able to visit the DMV during the closure, any driver license, non-driver ID or registration set to expire on or after March 1, 2020 will be extended until further notice. The current 45-day temporary vehicle registration issued by auto dealers will also be extended. This extension does not apply to insurance coverage requirements. Motor Vehicle Liability insurance coverage must be maintained during this extension period.

Some services are still being offered by NYS DMV online, including:

Renewing license or registration

Custom plates

Obtaining a driver record

Change of address

