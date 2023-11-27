Recent New York Driver’s License Renewals at Risk of Suspension

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is issuing a warning to drivers in the state. If you have recently renewed your license online and have not taken a vision test you run the risk of having your license suspended.

If you are one of thousands of New Yorkers who renewed your driver's license online between March 1st, 2020 and August 31st, 2021 you need to show proof of a vision test BEFORE this Friday, December 1st, 2023.

Checking Your License

Many people may be thinking, "How am I supposed to remember when I renewed my license?" It's quite simple.

Former Regional General Manager of AAA Northeast, Ed Welsh, says you can look at your physical license card and see when you renewed your license. Underneath your "DOB (Date of Birth)" you will see where it reads "Issued."

That is where the date of renewal is. You can see this in the circled example below.

Andrew Derminio Andrew Derminio loading...

If your renewal date falls between 3/1/2020 and 8/31/2021 and you didn't do that vision test, you need to find a location closest to you.

Ed Welsh says you can visit AAA in Utica if you're a member, but you can also find a free vision test location on the DMV website. Just visit https://dmv.ny.gov/vision-registry-locator. Some of the locations close to Utica and Rome include,

Terry F. Lutz, OD at 710 Horatio Street in Utica

iHealth Utica, LLC at 51 Genesee Street Suite 2 in Utica

Garro Drugs at 704 Bleecker Street in Utica

The Hannaford Pharmacy at 1122 Mohawk Street in Utica

Primary Urgent Care at 1904 Genesee Street in Utica

Eye Care Center of Rome at 1320 Floyd Road in Rome

Hannaford Pharmacy at 808 W Chestnut Street in Rome

What If the Deadline Is Missed?

If you fail to provide proof to the DMV of your vision test, they will suspend your license.

Once you get your test done or if you've had it already all you have to do is fill out your Vision Test Report form which can be found at https://dmv.ny.gov/forms/mv619.pdf and submit it electronically.

Don't go through the hassle of getting your license unsuspended. Take care of this right away.

