Alleged Keeseville Bank Robber Catches Up with a Friend, Then Police Catch Up with Him

Photo Credit: TSM

A man who sought refuge at a friend's house after allegedly robbing a bank has been taken into custody by police.

The Keeseville man, identified as 38-year-old Anthony J. Babbie, was formally arrested on Friday, December 3, 2021.  Police located him at a friend's house shortly after they were called for a report of a bank robbery at the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union in Keeseville at approximately 10:30am on November 30th.

Based on their preliminary investigation police say that Babbie allegedly entered the credit union and "handed a clerk a note threatening he had a weapon and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the bank."

They say that Babbie then left the scene and was eventually located by New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at the home of a friend. Shortly after they took him into custody police say Babbie "suffered a medical event" and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was released from the hospital on December 3rd and then charged with Robbery in the 1st degree.  He was sent to the Essex County Jail with no bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 8, 2021.

This Exclusive $1 Million Property in Utica, NY Offers Luxury, Privacy and City Life

The home and property at 1224 Pleasant Street in the Upstate New York city of Utica is breathtaking. The home, actually located inside the Town of New Hartford, offers convenient city-life with the exclusivity and privacy of the country.

The 10 Best Movies Leaving Netflix In December 2021

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Filed Under: bank robbery, clinton county sheriff's office, Essex County Jail, Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union, new york state police
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top