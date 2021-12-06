A man who sought refuge at a friend's house after allegedly robbing a bank has been taken into custody by police.

The Keeseville man, identified as 38-year-old Anthony J. Babbie, was formally arrested on Friday, December 3, 2021. Police located him at a friend's house shortly after they were called for a report of a bank robbery at the Mountain Valley Federal Credit Union in Keeseville at approximately 10:30am on November 30th.

Original Story: Police Investigating Bank Robbery

Based on their preliminary investigation police say that Babbie allegedly entered the credit union and "handed a clerk a note threatening he had a weapon and stole an undetermined amount of cash from the bank."

They say that Babbie then left the scene and was eventually located by New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff's Department at the home of a friend. Shortly after they took him into custody police say Babbie "suffered a medical event" and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

He was released from the hospital on December 3rd and then charged with Robbery in the 1st degree. He was sent to the Essex County Jail with no bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 8, 2021.

