100 Leads But No Answers Yet

Authorities are asking for help from the public in a murder investigation that has, so far, yielded more than one hundred leads but few answers.

Police say that the murder of 45-year-old Monique R. Yanulavich of Plattsburgh appears to have been a targeted attack. Authorities say it does not appear, at least from their investigation so far, that members of the general public are at risk from the perpetrator of the alleged murder.

The New York State Police based in the Plattsburgh barracks responded to a call at approximately 1:19pm on Thursday, July 14, 2022 to do a welfare check on Yanulavitch at her home located at Five Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh, New York.

5 Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) 5 Westwood Drive in Plattsburgh, New York via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

Along with members of Yanulavitch's family, police scoured the local area for hours before the woman was found dead in her car at approximately 5:45pm in the parking lot of Champlain National Bank. The bank is located at 500 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.

Champlain National Bank 500 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (July 2022) Champlain National Bank 500 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured October 2021) via Google Maps (July 2022) loading...

Following discovery of the body, the NYSP says, in a written release, "That scene was secured along with the residence at 5 Westwood Drive. Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie and Clinton County Coroner Chad Deans responded to assist in the investigation." Other emergency responders assisted at the scene as well.

According to the results of an autopsy conducted by Michael Sikirica at Glens Falls Medical Center on July 15, 2022, the NYSP says, "The cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds and the manner of death was ruled homicide."

No information has yet been released regarding the exact nature of the weapon used.

Law enforcement officials says that the NYSP, the NYSP Troop B Forensic Identification Unit, and partner agencies have investigation almost 100 leads in the case thus far, including processing evidence that was found off of I-87 in Elizabethtown, New York. Those partners include the Plattsburgh City Police Department, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, SUNY Plattsburgh Police Department, FBI, New York State Forest Rangers, and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Help from the Public Needed

Police are asking members of the public to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity that may have taken place between 1:00am through 6:00am on Thursday, July 14, 2022. Areas of particular concern include areas in Plattsburgh near:

State Route 3 and Cornelia Street

Broad Street

Rugar Street

Westwood Drive

Police are also asking residents to report suspicious items found on their property or in garbage and recycling bins.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at: (518) 563.3761.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.