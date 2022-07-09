Two Alligators Found In Clarence New York

Anytime some mentions all the snow we get in Western New York, most people in the 716 say at least we don't have hurricanes, wildfires, or alligators.

While now it looks like we will have to cross off alligators that list as a fisherman found some lurking in a pond in the town of Clarence.

According to WGRZ, State police were called out after a fisherman stated that he saw an alligator in a pond off Main street in Clarence.

The State police called out the Department of Environmental Conservation to assist with the capture of the alligator. During the investigation, police found another alligator in the pond as well. Both of the gators were about three feet long.

After the alligators were captured, police and officials with the DEC euthanized them in a humane way. Police believe that the two gators were once pets and were released into the wild after the owners couldn't care for them.

According to New York State law, Alligators are illegal to keep as pets.

This is the second time that a massive reptile was found in the wild here in Western New York. About two weeks ago, police were called when a woman in Derby called about a six-foot boa constrictor in the front of her yard.

If anyone knows more about the gators you are asked to contact DEC’s Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 1-844-DEC-ECOs (1-844-332-3267)

