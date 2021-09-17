Five Foot Alligator Captured From New York High School

Here's something you don't hear every day unless you live in the south. An alligator was found roaming around a New York high school.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) was called to rescue the five-foot animal after someone saw it at the Van Wych Junior High School.

A neighbor noticed the four to five-foot alligator when she happened to look out her window just after 1 AM on September 14. It crawled out of a culvert and into the parking lot of the school

Environmental Conservation Officer Eyler safely subdued the animal and took it to an area animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation.

Credit - NYS DEC

Owl Rescue Leads to Saving Kayaker

A kayaker struggling in the Delaware River is lucky to be alive and she has an owl to thank.

A National Park Service Ranger and Environmental Conservation Officer were rescuing a great horned owl from the Delaware River when they heard someone screaming for help. A kayaker had flipped their kayak and was struggling in the current. The Service Ranger canoed out to the kayaker while two other waiting on shore with a throw rope.

After rescuing the kayaker the owl was taken to Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.

Credit - NYS DEC

The owl was quickly captured by an Environmental Conservation Officer and was taken to a local rehabilitation facility for treatment.

Credit - NYS DEC

