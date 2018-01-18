Amazon Narrows List Of Cities For Second North American HQ

The race for Amazon's second headquarters in North America is getting tighter.

Amazon announced today it has pared the list of cities vying for the headquarters to 19 in the U.S. and Toronto, Canada.

The Syracuse-Utica-Mohawk Valley Area did not make the cut.

Governor Andrew Cuomo had pitched the region in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

New York City is one of the 19 cities on the list.

Nearly 240 cities submitted proposals.

The company has vowed to spend $5 billion and employ 50,000 workers in the city where it's built.

The list of cities left in the running are:

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington, DC