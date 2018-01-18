Utica’s Top Uber Drop Off Spot Is…

The Utica Observer Dispatch takes a look at some of the numbers regarding Uber usage in Utica since it's launch in upstate New York six months ago, and what they found wasn't all too surprising.

The most frequent destinations for Utica users include what you'd expect to find in most small cities: Area college campuses, transportation hubs, pubs and a Wal-Mart.

The top Uber drop-off spot in Utica was the Celtic Harp on Varick Street. In fact, two bars landed in the top three.

**A tip of hat for being responsible.**