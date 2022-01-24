Shop ‘Til You Drop: One Major Online Retailer Opening Store in Syracuse

This, to me, seems a little bit backwards, but I know plenty of people who will be excited about the addition. Amazon will be opening a store in Syracuse. Yes, the online retailer is opening a store front.

A new physical store by Amazon, called Amazon 4-star, is coming soon to Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Amazon says, “We created Amazon 4-star to be a place where customers can discover products they will love. Amazon 4-star’s selection is a direct reflection of our customers — what they’re buying and what they’re loving.”

There's only two others in the entire state of New York: one in SoHo, Manhattan and also in Crossgates Mall in Albany.

The first store that Amazon launched was back in 2018 in Seattle, Washington, called Amazon Go. According to Curbed.com, it was a "virtual, in person experience" that didn't have workers.

Customers enter through turnstiles after scanning their Amazon Go smartphone app. The store uses a system of cameras and sensors to track exactly what each person takes or puts back and updates customers’ virtual carts accordingly. When shopping is complete, customers once again pass through the gate, which will automatically charge their Amazon accounts.

Items found in that store were typical grocery fare, ready to eat items and meal kits, plus a large variety of Whole Foods items. While the store had no cashiers, the wine and beer section had a living Amazon employee to check IDs.

Wait....isn't Amazon technically an online-only retailer? Well, yes, it was for a long time. I think I'm more confused because so many people credit Amazon and online shopping to the reason that malls aren't as active as they used to be. Is this Amazon's attempt at trying to help save in-store retail experiences?

Are you happy this Amazon store will be opening inside Destiny USA, or will you be like me and just continue to order things online? It really, to me, makes no sense to open a store but hey, whatever floats your boat.

