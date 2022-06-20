American Pickers Looking For Antiques In Western New York

One of the most popular television shows is planning a trip to New York State and wants to see your rare or antique treasures. According to reports, American Pickers wants to find a place to shoot their next episodes here in the Empire State so why not Western New York?

“We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them,” said Lynneisha Charles, associate producer of American Pickers.

Western New York is filled with a rich history and plenty of vibrant personalities that would be perfect for this show. If you think you or someone you know has what it takes, call them by phone at 646-493-2184, or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. Include full name, and a brief description of what you think they made be interested in.

If you have ever seen the show, you know that they don't really look for flea markets or professional antique dealers. The idea is to land their hands on items that have been handed down or found by everyday people. Many times it is the story behind the collection or the items that they are showing on American Pickers.

So check out that barn or attic and see what you might have. Be ready to share a great story and you could represent the Western New York area! Since Buffalo was a host to the Pan American Expo in 1901, there are some hidden gems stored away that perhaps could be the next big thing on the show! You know what they say, one person's junk is another person's television show...or something like that?

Taste of Country 2022 Photos from Country's biggest night.

Buffalo Bills Memories Of Dads In Western New York