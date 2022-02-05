4 Of America’s Oldest Bakeries Are Here In New York State
Bakeries are an essential part of our communities, especially across New York State. Which bakeries have been around the longest? Which bakeries are the oldest?
Here's a delicious history lesson that should be taught in schools more- Baked goods have been around for thousands of years. Baking was developed early during the Roman Empire.
It was a highly famous art as Roman citizens loved baked goods and demanded them frequently for important occasions such as feasts and weddings. Because of the fame of the art of baking, around 300 BC, baking was introduced as an occupation and respectable profession for Romans.
Baked goods were sold in streets of Rome, Germany, London, and more throughout history. When people immigrated to the United States in the 1800s and early 1900s, especially those from Italy, Holland and Germany, they opened small independent bakeries. A lot of these were in New York City, but a lot did expand to Upstate New York.
Here's a crazy thought- Some of those New York bakeries are still operating today. More than 100 years after they first opened, they are still here today. Lovefood.com put together a list of "America’s oldest bakeries still operating today." You can take a road trip from coast to coast and find some of the oldest bakeries our country has to offer.
New York State has the honor of holding the title for the oldest bakery in America. One bakery has been baking incredible baked goods since 1892. From the year that Ellis Island started receiving immigrants to the United States, in New York, this bakery was baking bread. For real, learn that delicious history below on New York States oldest bakeries:
