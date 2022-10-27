New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you.
A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
The owners are excited to announce their official grand opening, taking place on Thursday, October 27th. Their hours will run from 9am-2pm, with tons of sweet treats to try for yourself.
Sweet Addictions held a soft opening on the weekend of October 22nd, getting a strong turnout right from the start. There was a variety of goodies up for grabs, from mini apple crisp pies to chocolate chip cookies. According to the owner, it was a complete success!
Thank you to each and every one of you guys who came out or ordered to support us, making our soft opening this weekend successful! I can't wait to continue to bake for everyone!
Now that the bakery is open and in full swing, you have to go check them out for yourself. Visit them at their location at 3963 Oneida Street in New Hartford. You won't be disappointed.
Other "Sweet Additions" in the Area
Sweet Addictions isn't the only bakery to open up recently. Wicked Sweets by Alyssa just moved and is officially open on Champlin Ave in Utica. Selling a variety of sweets and treats, Alyssa is happy to be in her new building.
She isn't there alone though. She is joined by her sister, Amanda Mazza, who also moved her business The Snack Rack into the same building. It's a fun place where you can buy healthy snacks and shakes to satisfy all your cravings.
They originally made the move back in August and have been going strong since. Both businesses were growing fast before, but both sisters are grateful to now have this new spot to grow side-by-side.