This Sweet Treat Moving It’s Way Into Utica For Good! But Where?
Your favorite shop for delectable baked goods is moving to Utica! But where exactly?
Wicked Sweets by Alyssa, an independent baked goods store in Yorkville, is officially closing their doors and moving to a new location. Boilermaker runners know this spot well, as the shop is now reopening on 1402 Champlin Ave, across from Upstate Empire Fitness and Valley Gymnastic.
Known for her wide selection of adorable macarons, cupcakes and other snacks, Alyssa has grown Wicked Sweets quickly since she first opened her doors in Yorkville. With the amount of orders she receives daily, she knew it was time to move to a bigger and better location.
She recently posted to her Facebook page, letting her loyal customers know the bakery would be closed starting on August 20th to make the transition to the new store.
Just a reminder we are currently closed for our big move over to the Champlin Ave location, we apologize for any inconvenience... Check back for updates about opening day!
Because of the move she is unable to take any new orders. But as her customers know, as soon as her new place opens she will have a long lists of requests for weddings, birthdays and parties alike.
She isn't the only one moving into the new location though! She will be joining her sister, Amanda Mazza, who is also moving her own business called The Snack Rack. It's a fun place where you can buy healthy snacks and shakes to satisfy your sweet tooth.
No official opening date or timeline has been announced yet. The latest Facebook announcement says to stay tuned to her page for more updates on an opening day.
The other good news about the move is that Wicked Sweets by Alyssa is hiring. You can learn more about the positions available by messaging the bakery's Facebook page.