Amy Schumer has purchased the townhouse featured in the rom-com Moonstruck. The comedian allegedly paid $11 million for the townhouse, which was built in 1829.

Schumer previously alluded to her move after listing her Manhattan penthouse for $15 million. "It's pretty obvious where were are going. If you leave this borough, what borough do people usually move to? It's not rocket science," she said at the time, according to The Wall Street Journal. She was talking about Brooklyn, of course, which is exactly where her new home is located.

Much like her 114-year-old Manhattan property, her newly purchased townhouse in Brooklyn Heights comes with a lot of history, too. The nearly 200-year-old home was featured in the 1987 movie Moonstruck starring Nicolas Cage and Cher.

Lavish features include marble fireplaces, a double parlor, antique wooden shutters and a gated parking area. Dirt reports the latter is a rare commodity in the neighborhood.

The 5,500-square-foot townhouse has five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, as well as a kitchen with top-end culinary equipment perfect for her chef husband, Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer Buys 'Moonstruck' Townhouse: See Inside! Amy Schumer purchased the nearly 200-year-old home for $11 million. Take a look inside the movie-famous townhouse!