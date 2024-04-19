It's official, another major world record has just been broken in the state of New York.

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't want to set a Guinness World Record of their own.

Some seem quite fun to break, like a British man who just set the record for longest bar crawl in the world. The retired gentleman, 69-year-old David Clarkson, visited 120 pubs in the span of 24 hours. The previous record was 99 pubs.

Others seem doable, but not as fun, like the longest time in an abdominal plank. If you want to get in the books, you have to plank for over 4.5 hours.

Then there's this newly-broken record that happened right here in New York...

Impressive Feat Will Have You Jumping for Joy

Over 350 ballerinas, clad in white tutus, descended upon the Plaza Hotel in New York City on Wednesday, April 17, to set a unique record.

These young girls aimed to become the largest group of ballerinas to dance on pointe in one place for a minute.

For those unaware of what pointe is, it's the type of dance where people are up on their toes. Anyone who went through dance school, like myself, knows that is an extremely difficult type of style.

The 353 ballerinas danced to music by Tchaikovsky by doing the bourrée step, which is where a dancer is on their toes and shifts their weight from one foot to another in rapid succession.

At the end of the dance, a representative of Guinness World Records confirmed the 353 girls are the proud holders of the world record. The old record-holders of the largest group of people dancing pointe was a group consisting of 306 individuals.

You can watch the girls make history in the video below:



The idea came from Youth America Grand Prix, who invited participants ranged in ages from 9 to 19-years-old to try and shatter the world record.

The girls had been invited to perform at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Youth America Grand Prix, which opened in 1999.

The skill levels ranged from girls competing for scholarships to professional dancers.

Congratulations, ladies!

