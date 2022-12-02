Andre Reed to Meet Fans at Hall of Frames
The holder of several Buffalo Bills franchise records and an NFL Hall of Famer will meet with Central New York fans and sign autographs next week.
Andre Reed is coming to Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles in Utica, NY next Friday, December 9, the shop recently announced. It's part of their grand re-opening, as they've just moved down the road from their previous location.
Reed is still the Bills' franchise leader in games played (221), receiving touchdowns (86) and is tied with Thurman Thomas for total touchdowns scored (87). Additionally, Reed holds team records for most games with 100-yards receiving (36), most receiving yards (13,095), among other accomplishments.
Reed was also with the team for all four of their consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990's.
The autograph signing session is scheduled for next Friday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at HOF Sports Collectibles. The cost of an autograph is $45, while inscriptions are $20.
Reed is a member of the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2014.
For fans planning to attend, be aware HOF Sports Collectibles has recently moved just a few storefronts away from their previous location. The shop is now located 2150 Oriskany Street West in Utica. For those familiar with HOF Sports Collectibles, it's less than a quarter-mile from their old shop, across the Utica/Yorkville line, but on the same road.