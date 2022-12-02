The holder of several Buffalo Bills franchise records and an NFL Hall of Famer will meet with Central New York fans and sign autographs next week.

Andre Reed is coming to Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles in Utica, NY next Friday, December 9, the shop recently announced. It's part of their grand re-opening, as they've just moved down the road from their previous location.

Reed is still the Bills' franchise leader in games played (221), receiving touchdowns (86) and is tied with Thurman Thomas for total touchdowns scored (87). Additionally, Reed holds team records for most games with 100-yards receiving (36), most receiving yards (13,095), among other accomplishments.

Andre Reed #83 14 Sep 1997: Andre Reed #83 of the Buffalo Bills in action against Dale Carter #34 and Reggie Tongue #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 22-16. loading...

Reed was also with the team for all four of their consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990's.

The autograph signing session is scheduled for next Friday night from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at HOF Sports Collectibles. The cost of an autograph is $45, while inscriptions are $20.

Reed is a member of the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame, and was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2014.

NFL Class of 2014 Enshrinement Ceremony CANTON, OH - AUGUST 2: Former NFL wide receiver Andre Reed, left, unveils his bust with his former coach Marv Levy, right, during the NFL Class of 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Fawcett Stadium on August 2, 2014 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) loading...

For fans planning to attend, be aware HOF Sports Collectibles has recently moved just a few storefronts away from their previous location. The shop is now located 2150 Oriskany Street West in Utica. For those familiar with HOF Sports Collectibles, it's less than a quarter-mile from their old shop, across the Utica/Yorkville line, but on the same road.

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows Being a sports fan in Buffalo is sometimes like knowing a different language. Here are 22 of our favorite Buffalo sports phrases you already know if you're a huge fan! And if you're new here, here's how to catch up.