Buffalo Bills standout rookie Devin Singletary is the latest football star coming to town.

The running back who just completed his first NFL campaign is scheduled to appear at an autograph signing event in Yorkville tonight at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles between 6:00-8:00 p.m. Fans can also snap a picture of Singletary, who led the Bills in rushing this season with 775 yards and two rushing TDs.

If you plan to attend, there is a $45 charge per autograph.