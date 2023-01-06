A longtime New York Ranger who was voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend.

Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday.

Leetch was inducted in to the Hockey Fall of Fame in 2009, was named one of the 100 greatest to ever play in 2017 and is set for induction into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame later this year.

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Longtime New York Ranger Brian Leetch shown above in a game in 1999. Via Getty Images loading...

Of his 19 NHL seasons, Leetch played 17 with the Blue Shirts, winning the Stanley Cup win the Rangers in 1994. He also spent a year in Boston and one in Toronto before his retirement in 2006. Over his career, Leetch totaled 247 goals and 781 assists.

Leetch's autograph signing event is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:30 on Saturday at Hall of Frames on Oriskany Street West in Utica. You will need a ticket to attend the event. For more information, contact Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles.

Ten Stories That Shocked New York Sports Fans in 2022 2022 was anything but ordinary for New York's sports teams, and these ten stories left fans shocked, amazing, and even a bit disappointed during the year.

The Tallest Players in History from Every New York Pro Sports Team These athletes can DEFINITELY help you grab something off that top shelf.

Ten Stories That Shocked New York Sports Fans in 2022 2022 was anything but ordinary for New York's sports teams, and these ten stories left fans shocked, amazing, and even a bit disappointed during the year.

15 Sports Figures from the Utica-Rome Area A lot of big names in the sports world come from the Mohawk Valley and the Utica-Rome area.

A New York Ranger voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend.

Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday.