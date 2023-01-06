Brian Leech To Meet Fans at Signing Event in Utica
A longtime New York Ranger who was voted one of the 100 greatest hockey players of all-time will be in Utica this weekend.
Brian Leetch is scheduled for an autograph signing event at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on Saturday.
Leetch was inducted in to the Hockey Fall of Fame in 2009, was named one of the 100 greatest to ever play in 2017 and is set for induction into the International Ice Hockey Federation Hall of Fame later this year.
Of his 19 NHL seasons, Leetch played 17 with the Blue Shirts, winning the Stanley Cup win the Rangers in 1994. He also spent a year in Boston and one in Toronto before his retirement in 2006. Over his career, Leetch totaled 247 goals and 781 assists.
Leetch's autograph signing event is scheduled from 1:00 - 2:30 on Saturday at Hall of Frames on Oriskany Street West in Utica. You will need a ticket to attend the event. For more information, contact Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles.
