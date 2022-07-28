Adventure Awaits Inside New 100 Acre Animal Preserve Coming to New York
Adventure awaits inside a new hundred-acre drive-thru animal preserve opening in New York.
There may not be lions, tigers, and bears, but you will see zebras, llamas, and giraffes. Oh my. It's all inside The Preserve at Animal Adventure, a new interactive, educational drive-thru adventure, on over 100 acres.
The Preserve at Animal Adventure
Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch is opening the gates to his private preserve in Harpursville, New York. The new experience will take you through grassland, scrub brush, and deep forests which hundreds of animals now call home. You'll feel like you've traveled to Africa or Australia in the different geographical sections of the park.
Our interactive experience will allow guests to offer our fortified diets to the animals that call the preserve home. Being a "free choice" space, the animal inhabitants can choose if they wish to engage guests in their vehicles. You are joining them, in their environment. We guarantee no two visits are ever the same.
Meet and feed the animals and don't forget your camera. You won't want to miss capturing the breathtaking views and amazing animal encounters.
Preserve Animals
Water Buffalo
Tibetan Yak
Antelope
Camel
Emu
Peafowl
Bison
Elk
Deer
Oxen
Llama
Alpaca
Rhea
Zebra
Giraffe
Rhino
Ostrich
Reserve the Preserve
The Preserve at Animal Adventure will open on August 5. Tickets are $14.99 a person but you must Reserve the Preserve first.
It is imperative to read and review our Hours, Rates & Protocols page of our site prior to using the reservation system to ensure your vehicle is compliant and you know your animal feed options!
Get all the details and be one of the first to experience the new adventure at Theanimaladventurepreserve.com.
