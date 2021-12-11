Animals Kill More People in New York More Than Most Other States

Outforia released its top 10 list of states with the most deadly animal attacks and New York landed on it. Outforia looked at the number of deaths caused by animals over the past 20 years, from 1999 to 2019. While New York was not at the top of the list, it still has more fatal animal attacks than most other states.

Here's the top 10 breakdown:

10. New York - 124

9. Michigan - 138

8. Pennsylvania - 148

6. Georgia - 161 (tie)

6. Ohio - 161 (tie)

5. Tennessee - 170

4. North Carolina - 180

3. Florida - 247

2. California - 299

1. Texas - 520

According to Outforia's list, there are also three states with zero deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years, which is kind of hard to believe. Delaware, North Dakota and Rhode Island had no fatal animal attacks.

The top five killer animals are brown bears, which have caused 70 deaths in North America over the past five decades. Sharks have caused 57 deaths in the United States, Snakes have caused 57 fatalities in the U.S., and black bears are responsible for 54 deaths in North America. Rounding out the top 5 are alligators, which had killed 33 people in the U.S.

Brown bears are the most dangerous wild animal in North America, having killed at least 70 people in the last 50 years. These huge creatures are fiercely territorial and don’t take kindly to humans that get too close, and they have also been known to kill people for food. With immense power and weight behind their sharp claws, as well as a bite that will shatter your bones, these creatures are best avoided at all costs. ~ Outforia

Statistically tough, deaths caused by animals in any of the states on the top 10 list are low compared to other causes of death. More people were killed in New York State by people in one year, than the deaths caused by animals in 20 years,

In 2019, there were 558 reported homicides in New York State, the second fewest since statewide reporting began in 1975.

