Utica Comets Victorious Over the Cleveland Monsters, Remain On Top of AHL East

The Utica Comets defeated the Cleveland Monsters tonight by a score of 3-to-1.

Scoring for the Comets were Fabian Zetterlund, Nate Schnarr, and Graeme Clarke. The game mark the Utica Comets debut of goaltender Marek Mitens and a significant victory against the Monsters, who won 8-to-3 against the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Wednesday night.

The Comets maintained a lead throughout the game. Cleveland scored their first and only point of the game with less than two minutes to play.

Utica will play their next two games against the Monsters. Thursday, December 16 the teams will meet at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland at 7:00pm.

They will meet the Monsters again the next night, on Thursday, December 17th, also at 7:00pm. As of this posting tickets for both games are still available.

From there the Utica Comets will meet the Belleville Senators at the CAA Arena on December 21st. They will be off until the 27th when they play the Rochester Americans at the Blue Cross Arena at The War Memorial. On December 29th they square off against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. They will close out the month with a New Year's Eve game at home against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The will start out the New Year with thirteen games in January.

With twenty games played thus far in the season the Comets' record is 17-1-2-0, making them the team ranked first in the American Hockey League's Eastern Conference. In second place is the Springfield Thunderbirds. The Hartford Wolf Pack is third, and the Rochester Americans are in fourth place.

In the AHL's Western Conference the Stockton Heat is in the lead with a record of 14-2-2-1. They are followed by the Chicago Wolves, the Ontario Reign, and the Manitoba Moose.

21 Photos That Make it Painfully Obvious Why You Do Not Want to Be a Boxer Mankind has been fighting in some form or another for as long as mankind has existed. And, it probably became a game not long after it became a prerequisite for survival. Some time around 1650BC, according to a fresco which has survived since the Bronze Age, man began using gloves. Centuries later boxing became the big stakes, big money sport that it is today. And, oh yes, there is still a lot of blood. If you are thinking about taking up boxing, take a good hard look at your nose, and then these pictures.

Fox Host Failla Reaches USA from WIBX Studio in Utica The host of Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla which airs coast to coast and on WIBX 950 and 106.9 FM weekdays from noon 'til 3, was in Utica this past weekend. Jimmy Failla sat in on the Keeler in the Morning Show on Friday morning December 3, 2021, and then did his national show on FOX News Radio from WIBX's studio.

Failla is a former New York City cab driver turned stand up comic and over the weekend, he performed 4 sell-out shows at Utica's Fat Katz Comedy Club in Washington Mills.

Check out some snap shots from the weekend.

Utica Comets Deliver Turkeys To Rescue Mission Of Utica The Utica Comets delivered 250 turkeys to the Rescue Mission of Utica ahead of Thanksgiving Day, The turkeys were purchased by the Save of the Day Foundation. The turkey delivery is in its eighth year..