MVHS Institutes Two Major Wage and Rate Increases

Mohawk Valley Health System will be instituting two major wage and pay rate increases.

The MVHS minimum wage will increase to $16 an hour, effective the December 12/13 pay period.

The increase will impact 783 employees.

All other MVHS employees will get a two-percent across-the-board increase. The increase does not apply to physicians, mid-level providers or executives.

The increases represent a $6.3 million investment in MVHS employees.

"This investment in our amazing employees is being made to thank them for their hard work, dedication and resilience during this challenging time,” said Darlene Stromstad, president/CEO of MHVS. “We wanted to show our heartfelt appreciation to our staff for the care and compassion they provide to our patients and the way in which they care for each other."

Stromstad says there are a few other initiatives in the works that are slated for a January 1 rollout, subject to final contractual approval with MVHS unions:

Instituting referral bonuses payable to current employees who refer new employees for both RNs ($5,000) and critical positions ($1,000) such as care attendants, monitor techs, unit secretaries, ward clerks, phlebotomists, laboratory medical technologists, nutrition services, EVS, laundry, psych tech, OB tech, respiratory therapists and others.

Establishing sign on bonuses ($1,000) for critical positions. Currently there are sign on bonuses for RNs ($10,000 for those with more than three years of experience, and $5,000 for those with less than three years).

Aggressive recruiting with outside firms, including proactively contacting potential applicants.

Reaching out to community organizations to promote healthcare careers and encourage applicants for existing jobs.

Implementation of ongoing job fairs where applicants can be hired on the spot.

