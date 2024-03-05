DIII Hockey- Utica Men and Hamilton College Women NCAA Tourney Bound

Utica Men's Hockey wins third straight UCHC Championship on March 2, 2024 at Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. (Photo by Bill Keeler / TSM)

Two local hockey teams are headed to the NCAA DIII Hockey Tournament. Here are the details.

The Utica University Pioneers received a #2 seed and will receive a first-round bye, before playing either Plymouth State (23-2-2) or Cortland (18-8-2) on Saturday, March 16, at 7 p.m.. PS and Cortland will play on Saturday.

Hamilton Lady Continentals

Hamilton College's women's hockey team is making their second trip to the NCAA Tournament, and they'll play rival Nazareth on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in Clinton at the Russell Sage Rink.

Hamilton skated past Nazareth back in December, winning 2-1 in overtime. Last year, the Lady Continentals defeated Nazareth in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament, 3-1. Hamilton won its quarterfinal game over Adrian, but lost in the semi-final round, 2-0 to Amherst.

Utica University Pioneers

The Utica Pioneers won their third straight UCHC championship on Saturday night. On Tuesday, the NCAA

