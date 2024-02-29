Just How Good are Utica University Athletics This Year?

It is an exciting time to be a student, fan or member of the Utica University athletic programs. There is always a focus on the Utica Men's Ice Hockey team led by Coach Gary Heenan, but there are other winter sports teams that are kicking butt!

Utica University Men's Ice Hockey

Photo Courtesy of Utica University Athletics Photo Courtesy of Utica University Athletics loading...

This Saturday the Men's Pioneers Hockey Team will be hosting the UCHC Championship game at the Adirondack Bank Center. For a team that had a rough start to the season, they are certainly turning things up. That of course is Coach Heenan's thoughts. He had a tempered expectation of his squad going into the season, but they currently sit at 22-2-3 with a conference record of 19-0-1. They play Stevenson University Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 at 7 p.m. for the UCHC Tournament title and a spot in the NCAA Tournament. It's important you get out to the game to support these guys as they need all the cheering they can get! You can get your tickets at EmpireStateTix.com.

Utica University Women's Ice Hockey

Photo Courtesy of Utica University Athletics Photo Courtesy of Utica University Athletics loading...

Another team that has gone on an impressive run this year, especially late in the season, is the Women's Pioneers Ice Hockey team. Dave Clausen is their head coach. They also have an impressive overall record of 22-3-2 with a conference record of 16-2-2. Their biggest test of the season will come Saturday at 3 p.m. in Rochester when they take on a rival in #1 Ranked Nazareth who has their number this season. Nazareth has beat the Women Pioneers two games this season, but by a VERY close margin. The final scores in both games were 3-2 and 2-1 in favor of Nazareth. Now is the chance for the women to get their revenge, take the UCHC Tournament title on the road and get their seat at the NCAA table. Let's see if they can take their winning streak to 9. Be thinking of them or make the trek to Rochester for their game Saturday, March 2nd at 3 p.m. in Rochester, NY.

Utica University Men's Basketball

Photo Courtesy of Utica University Athletics Photo Courtesy of Utica University Athletics loading...

Lastly, one other team on fire for Utica University is the men's basketball team led by Head Coach Sean Coffey. This team has played 27 total games and only lost three. In conference they have a record of 15-1. They had a big weekend last weekend as they defeated Nazareth for the Empire 8 Championship by a final score of 97-90. They will travel to Connecticut on Friday, March 1st, 2024 for the First Round of the Division III NCAA Tournament against Trinity College (Conn.) at 7 p.m. They have not played Trinity yet this year, but hopefully they have a successful run.

We are very lucky to have such great sports action in a lot of our Utica teams. Even the Football team had an amazing season beating Hobart 10-6 in the ECAC Clayton Chapman Bowl back in November 2023. It's always a good time to see our young men and women snatch victory and let's hope it continues as the year goes on. Congrats to all these teams thus far and Go Pioneers! Fear the Moose!

