A list of the 15 most expensive high schools in the country is going viral, but I found it pretty suspicious that not a single school from New York made the list.

It's very well known that private schools in the New York City area are extremely pricey. People pay a premium just to live in the city, so the same has to go for obtaining a private education.

Imagine my surprise when schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and California were said to be even costlier than NYC's most expensive school. Topping the roundup was the Milton School in MA, which charges roughly $63,950 in annual tuition.

My gut told me there's New York schools that charge way more than that, so I decided to do my own digging to prove if New York's private education industry was a bargain compared to other states. Imagine my surprise when I found many schools that blew GoBankingRate's findings out of the water.

New York's Most Expensive High School

Using data from Private School Review, which lists the tuition of all the state's private high schools, I found that the tuition for Quad Preparatory School in NYC costs as much as a starter home. The K-12 special education school charges an estimated $96,965 a year.

Second place went to THINK Global School, also located in NYC, which charges $94,050 in tuition. The private high school is also a special program emphasis institute.

Rounding out the top 3 was the special ed school, The Cooke School & Institute with an annual charge of $91,000.

After doing more digging, I found that the top 11 most expensive private schools in the state were geared toward special education. Considering these are specialized intuitions, I can understand why they cost so much.

So why weren't they included in GoBankingRate's roundup? My best wager is the report only considered co-ed, non-special education private high schools.

With that out of the way, I compiled a list of the state's 5 most expensive co-ed private high schools that aren't special education schools.

New York's Most Expensive Private High Schools Obtaining a private education is an investment and, depending on the state you live in, it could cost a lot more. Here in New York, the price of a 4-year private high school is more than a starter home.

Check out how much people are willing to pay to spend their child to a prestigious, specialty school in 2024.

That said, I think GoBankingRates got their list really... REALLY wrong. Or, maybe they decided not to include New York because education comes at a premium price, so the outlet wanted to shine the spotlight on other schools.

That's the only reason I can think of. What are your thoughts?

