Annoyingly Loud Cars Are Being Forced Off New York Roads

A new law will force anyone with a loud car to think twice before hitting the road across New York State.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that increases penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally modify mufflers and exhaust systems to make them excessively noisy.

Hochul believes these loud muffles are associated with aggressive driving that harms community health, safety and comfort.

The bill increases fines and penalties and creates stricter regulations on vehicle equipment.

Maximum fines for installing illegal equipment will be raised to $1,000, an $850 increase. Inspection stations will also be required to inspect motorcycles to ensure mufflers and exhausts have not been illegally modified.

Hochul stated:

Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe and comfortable in their community, and that includes cracking down on excessively noisy vehicles on our streets This legislation deters drivers from installing illegal vehicle equipment that results in dangerous noise levels that can contribute to hearing loss and increased emissions.

With an increasing number of drivers making muffler and exhaust system modifications that increase noise and pollution levels, this legislation will protect both public health and the environment, officials say.

This legislation not only creates a deterrent for vehicle owners to make these modifications with the newly increased fines, but it also deters repair shop owners from making these modifications.

If repair shop owners willfully violate this legislation and install illegal vehicle equipment three times within 18 months, they risk losing their certificate of inspection stations and operating certificate, officials say.

These measures will help prevent dangerous noise levels that can damage bystanders' hearing, as well as decrease harmful emissions being released.

Senator Andrew Gounardes said:

Today, residents across the state can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they won't be kept up at night by excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems. This is a quality of life and public safety issue that plagues our community for no logical reason other than to simply make noise. Now that the SLEEP Act has been signed into law, we can remove these loud and polluting vehicles from our streets once and for all. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for signing this bill so we can hold people accountable for their disruptive behavior.

Assemblymember William Magnarelli added:

Across New York, many communities and neighborhoods are being disturbed by motorists and motorcycle riders operating illegally loud vehicles, often late at night. This bill looks to crackdown on the problem by going after repair and installation shops that illegally modify car, truck and motorcycle exhaust systems. In addition, increasing the fines will act as a deterrent.

Councilman Justin Brannan stated:

I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this bill. My constituents have been demanding action ever since we saw -- and certainly heard -- drivers illegally modifying their mufflers and disturbing our quality of life and quite frankly, scaring people! It is our hope this new law will bring some peace and quiet back to our neighborhoods night.

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

