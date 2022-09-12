New York State Could Limit The Speed Your Car Can Actually Drive

Not only has New York passed a law to lower the speed limit around the state, but it might also legally limit how fast your car can go. On August 12, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new law that allows cities and towns in New York to lower speed limits from 30 to 25 miles per hour. Gov. Hochul said,

Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe when traveling on our streets, whether they are driving, cycling, or walking. These new laws will help prevent senseless tragedies and injuries by cracking down on erratic and irresponsible driving. Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe and using every resource available to save lives.

New Bill Could Limit Speeds Of Cars In New York State

Senate Bill S9528 which is currently in the In Senate Committee Rules Committee could place a limit on how fast vehicles can go. Sponsored by Brad Hoylman of the 27th Senate District, the bill, if passed, would mandate,

the use of advanced safety technology in vehicles in the state; requires the commissioner of motor vehicles to promulgate certain rules and regulations.

The bill would require that advanced safety technology be added to all passenger vehicles manufactured after 2024 in New York State. The specific advanced safety technology that Sen. Hoylman wants to add to cars is Intelligent Speed Assistance.

What Is Intelligent Speed Assistance And How Does It Work?

The European Union made Intelligent Speed Assistance technology mandatory on all vehicles starting in July 2022.

According to Road Safety Facts, Intelligent Speed Assistance would limit the speeds a car can reach,

Intelligent speed assistance (ISA) systems can actively prevent drivers from exceeding the speed limit using road-sign recognition cameras and GPS-linked speed-limit databases.

The ISA technology is supposed to be a preventative measure to stop accidents before they happen. According to the proposed bill,

Studies have shown that Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) alone can reduce traffic fatalities by 20%.

The bill still has a ways to go before it could become reality, but do you think it's a good idea?

