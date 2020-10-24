Another Double Digit Increase in Oneida County COVID Cases

Saturday has seen another large increase in COVID-19 cases in Oneida County, according to the County Health Department.

There were 24 new positive cases of the virus on Saturday bringing the total number of positive cases to 151 in the County. There are 9 county residents hospitalized at Mohawk Valley Health Systems and 3 of those patients are nursing home residents.One county patient is hospitalized outside the county and there were no new deaths. There have been 43 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 48 hours and 80 new positive cases since Monday.

Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of 12 p.m.

24 new positive cases, 2,662 total. (5 are nursing home residents)

151 active positive cases.

No new COVID-19-related deaths, 128 total.

9 patients are hospitalized in Oneida County (all at MVHS).

1 patient hospitalized out of county.

2,383 positive cases have been resolved.

202,195 total negative results.

204,857 total tests have been conducted.

151 in mandatory isolation.

791 in mandatory quarantine.

There was also one potential public exposure at Key Bank in Utica. For additional information about the rate of cases in Oneida County, visit the county dashboard.

Potential Public Exposure

10/20/20

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Place of exposure: KeyBank

Address of exposure: 1125 Mohawk St., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: 11/3/20