Architectural Dream & Breathtaking Views on 30 Acres in Nassau w/Private Cabin and Pond

This $1.3 million dollar home sits on 30 acres. It boasts beautiful architecture and a woodstove centerpiece. This three-bedroom contemporary design has a three-step deck that wraps around the home. This private setting has a large pond, and trails through to the Kinderhook Creek frontage. The Gunite heated pool allows for a longer swim season. There are gardens and an observatory with a telescope to view the stars at night along with gorgeous views of the entire property. There is also a sleeping cabin separate from the home which makes it a special property.



