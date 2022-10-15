Are NY Stores Open or Closed for Thanksgiving 2022? Here’s the List!

I know what you are thinking, it's not even Halloween yet! Why are we talking about Thanksgiving and other holiday store hours already? The reason is because, before you know it, Wednesday November 23rd will be here and you will be freaking out that you forgot to get something!

With this handy list of holiday store hours for the Capital Region, you can't go wrong. Keep checking back for updates.

Here is another thing to consider, the Bills, Giants and Patriots have games on Thanksgiving Day! The last thing you want to hear is "will you run to the store" when the Giants are driving down the field to take the lead over the Cowboys. Let's plan ahead. Here is the NFL schedule for Thursday November 24, 2022.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions - 12:30pm

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - 4:30pm

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings - 8:20pm

When it comes to Thanksgiving dinner and guests, there is much to consider. If you are hosting you will need a ton of food (you can never have enough). You will also need plates, napkins, extra chairs, etc. If you are visiting someone's home, bring a bottle of wine or a board game to keep everyone entertained. Chances are you'll need to go to the store!

The most important thing you need to know is which New York stores are open and which ones are closed on Thanksgiving for those last minute items. This is the latest according to Holiday Shopping Hours.

