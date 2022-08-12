Are The New York Yankees Going To Fix Their Recent Struggles?

The New York Yankees have struggled over the last few months and especially since the MLB All Star break. Their offense isn't as good, their starting pitching isn't as good, and their bullpen isn't as good and is very inconsistent. They have battled some injuries recently with Giancarlo Stanton, Michael King, Anthony Rizzo, and Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fractured his foot and might only miss 6-8 weeks, meaning the Yanks might have him back for October and the postseason. I didn't expect the Yankees top continue their red hot pace from the beginning of the season. You knew the bump in the road was coming, but they will still most likely run away with the AL East division. Here is my quick take on this from The Times Union:

It’s pretty clear that the New York Yankees’ cannot duplicate the incredible success they had in the first half of the season, because that’s just not possible for any team to sustain. Aaron Judge is still hitting home runs at a record pace, his MLB-leading 45th came on Wednesday in Seattle, but that’s where it stops. The Yankees as a whole are not hitting the way they did in the first half of the season. It’s not time to push the panic button, it’s the way the baseball works. The Yankees will start scoring more runs, but just not at the rate they did through the month of June.

MJ, Joey, and I discussed the Yankees recent struggles earlier this morning right here on Big Board Sports. Below is our full conversation.

The Yankees will be fine but they have to starting winning series soon as they have dropped three straight. I look for them to bounce back in Fenway this weekend against the Boston Red Sox.

