A man sought by police in connection with a double homicide at a real estate office in Watertown on Wednesday took his own life when authorities spotted his vehicle and tried to pull him over.

That's according to New York State Police who earlier in the day notified the public of a potentially 'armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in connection with a double homicide at 145 Clinton Street in Watertown, including two photos of the suspect, Barry K Stewart, and his vehicle.

When a State Police K9 Unit saw the BOLO (be on the look out) vehicle and attempted to pull the truck over, troopers say the vehicle went off the road. When troopers got the vehicle, Stewart was found dead inside of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

Stewart was sought by police after the discovery of a two bodies in the Bridgeview Real Estate office earlier on Wednesday. The victims were identified as 50-year-old Maxine Quigg of Wellesley Island, and 53-year-old Terrance O'Brien of Black River were found. Both worked for the real estate office, police say.

In that initial release of information via NYSPNews.com, police had released this description, along with photos of Barry Stewart and the truck he was believed to be driving:

The suspect is Barry K Stewart, age 55 from Carthage, NY. He is believed to be driving a Grey 2020 F150 pickup truck with NY Registration HUS-5491. Photos are below. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The photo above was disseminated by State Police, along with this one, and a photo of the truck:

New York State Police released this photo of Barry K Stewart identifying him as a suspect in a homicide investigation in Watertown on April 28, 2021 (via NYSP)

via NY State Police

Police said their investigation is ongoing.

LOOK: 50 Black actors who made entertainment history