New York State Police Arrest Will Make You Think Twice About Using Public Restrooms
A Watertown man has been arrested on truly disturbing charges in a case that'll make you think twice about using ANY bathroom that is accessible to the public.
Child Pornography Case Being Investigated
New York State Police have announced the arrest of 46-year-old Nicholas O. Sherwood of Watertown, NY on several charges related to Child Pornography. Sherwood, a registered level one sex offender, was taken into custody on February 29th, 2024.
According to Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller, the arrest was a result of the investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Possibly more disturbing than the crime itself was the manner of which Sherwood acquired such material.
Hidden Cameras Installed without Tenants Knowledge
It is believed that the suspect, who works as a property manager, was installing a surveillance camera disguised as a wall outlet to record unsuspecting victims, including young children.
State Police say they uncovered another camera during their investigation, which was located at another residence in the county. It is also believed Sherwood had access to several properties in the area.
It is imperative if you feel you have any relation to this man, believe you may have been surveilled or have found a hidden camera in your home, you are asked to contact State Police.
Sherwood Facing Multiple Charges
Sherwood is facing a number of charges including:
- (3) counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree (D-felony)
- (1) count of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child (D-felony)
- (1) count of Unlawful Surveillance 2nd degree (E-felony)
The investigation was handled by New York State Police in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, Watertown Police and other agencies.
