Arrest Made in Fatal Hit and Run in Utica on Christmas Morning

A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly hitting a pedestrian near Court Street and Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:25am on Christmas, December 25, 2021.

According to the Utica Police Department the driver of the vehicle left the scene and “made no effort to contact any emergency service to notify of the crash.” After the individual was brought to the hospital investigators began searching for clues about the incident.

The UPD says that “(almost) immediately a license plate was located in the roadway, presumably from the suspect vehicle.” Officers retrieved the identifying information and went to the location provided according to motor vehicle records. At that point the UPD says that a Honda SUV with “obvious damage to the hood and windshield consistent with the accident” was found in the driveway.

While police were looking at the vehicle they say that a man left the residence and admitted to officers that he was the driver of the vehicle and he, according to police, had hit someone.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jeffrey Jones of Utica, was brought to the Utica Police Department. The vehicle was towed to process any evidence.

At this time Jones is facing a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death.

Jeffrey Jones Photo Credit: Utica Police Department December 2021

Police say that other charges may be filed in the future depending on the results of the investigation.

Utica Police are asking members of the public to be patient regarding the identity of the person who was struck and killed. The family has requested that the identity be withheld until they can reach out of town family members so that they may notify them of the incident.

In addition, if members of the public know the name of the individual it is requested that the name not be shared on social media, as this would not be a suitable way for family members who do not know to learn of this tragic incident.

Original Story: Fatal Christmas Morning Accident in Utica

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.

Wreaths Across America Ceremony December 18, 2021 More than 2.4 million wreaths were placed on veterans’ headstones at 3,136 locations across the United States on December 18, 2021. The initiative is spearheaded every year by the non-profit group Wreaths Across America. The group was started in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, a businessman from Maine was began laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Now, with the mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach,” the groups lays wreaths at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations.

The Utica Fire Department 'Firehouse Lights' Competition Here you can view each of the light displays outside each of the firehouses in the Utica Fire Department. You can vote on their Facebook page and are welcome to take a walking tour of each of the houses.