UPDATE: 12/26/2021 3:35pm A Utica man is under arrest after allegedly hitting a pedestrian near Court Street and Lincoln Avenue at approximately 2:25am on Christmas, December 25, 2021.

UPDATE: Arrest Made in Fatal Christmas Morning Incident in Utica

Original Story:

**This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available.**

Christmas morning has turned tragic for one family.

This morning, December 25, 2021, at approximately 2:25am emergency responders were called to an area near Court Street and Lincoln Avenue in Utica, New York for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

Court Street and Lincoln Avenue in Utica, New York Photo Credit: Google Maps 2021

According to the Utica Police Department, when they arrived they found a man in the roadway. The Utica Fire Department (UFD) brought him immediately to St. Elizabeth Medical Center. The UPD says, "UFD and the ED [Emergency Department] staff at St. Elizabeth's performed all possible lifesaving measures, however sadly the male succumbed to his injuries."

The Utica Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team remains on the scene this morning. Police say that Court Street westbound from State Street to the Route 12 off ramp is closed this morning until further notice.

The UPD says, " The Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation, and additional information will be released as available."

The identity of the driver as well as the circumstances regarding the collision are not being released at this time pending further investigation. The condition of the vehicle's driver has not been disclosed.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Police, fire, and emergency responders are asking that the family be kept in everyone's thoughts during this difficult time.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the Utica Police Department.]

