Arrest Made In Rome Shooting

Rome Police

Rome Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened March 17th at the Byrne Dairy store on Erie Boulevard.

35-year old Joseph Amberg, Jr. of Utica was taken into custody without incident on Steuben Street in Utica.

Amberg was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The shooting victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say a weapon that was recovered during Amberg’s arrest is being sent to the lab for testing.

 

