At Least 16 dead, 5 Wounded in Central Mexico Prison Riot

At least 16 inmates in a central Mexico prison have been killed and five more wounded in a riot that closed out a violent 2019 for the country. Zacatecas state security secretary Ismael Camberos Hernández says authorities confiscated four guns that they believe were brought into the Cieneguillas state prison Tuesday during visits. The riot broke out Tuesday afternoon. He says the prison had been searched for weapons on Saturday and Sunday and no guns were found. Fifteen of the victims died at the prison and one died later at a hospital. No guards were wounded.