Who doesn't love to travel? Better yet, who doesn't love to visit new places?

New York is one of the states in the United States that has a large population of visitors interested in tourism. We have 11 unique regions that people from all over the world venture to explore.

New York’s tourism businesses become both visitor destinations and economic drivers in an array of dynamic settings, from awe-inspiring city lights to high mountain peaks, sandy beaches, scenic lakes and world-renowned wine and craft beverage trails. - Empire State Development

Did you know that you can visit different counties all within the great Empire State? Maybe you've wanted to plan an international trip but don't have the funds to do so? You do have the ability to say "Oh yes, I have been to ______" without ever leaving our great state.

In 2019, according to Empire State Development, New York saw 265 Million

visitors to New York State in 2019, $73.6 Billion direct visitor spending in 2019 and $117.6 Billion total economic impact of NYS tourism in 2019. That's super impressive.

From Mexico to Poland and everywhere in between, there's 10 different places in New York you can visit to say you went to a different "country." Granted, it may not have the same impact as the country you wanted to visit does, but maybe the locations in New York have their own memorable sights.

Theoretically, you could visit all of these places in one weekend. It may not be as exciting as the real deal, but hey, close enough.

Here's Ten Countries You Can Travel To Within New York State Have you ever been to any of these "countries" in New York? Let us know inside our station app and tell us which one is your favorite.



