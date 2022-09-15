Windiest, Most Scenic NY Road is Perfect Place For Picturesque Fall Foliage

Hawk's Nest may have one of the windiest, most scenic drives in New York state.

Hawk's Nest, named after the birds that called the area home, is located outside Port Jervis, New York on a stretch of State Route 97. On one side of the scenic, winding road is the Delaware River. On the other, a stonewall and a mountain of trees.

Route 97 was originally a one-lane dirt road built in 1859. It wasn't paved until the early 1930s. In 1939 it was dedicated as part of the "Upper Delaware Scenic Byway," with a historical marker placed by the Town of Deerpark, where Hawk's Nest is located.

Photo Credit - fuguf1sh via YouTube Photo Credit - fuguf1sh via YouTube loading...

Hawk's Nest in Hollywood

Route 97 has been made famous in Hollywood. The road was featured in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and appeared briefly in the 3D film Dr Strange, according to Portjervisny.com.

The winding road is also ideal for car companies. Porsche, BMW, Saab, Cadillac, and Honda have all used it in their ads.

Picturesque Fall

It's also a popular place for motorcycle enthusiasts.

A ride along the winding, cliffside road would be beautiful in the fall...

Treacherous Winter

But treacherous in the winter....

Hawk's Nest From Above

Take a look at Route 97 from above and make plans to drive along the scenic highway, whether it's in a vehicle or a motorcycle.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State