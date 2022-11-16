Experience the beauty of nature in winter on the only lantern-lit sleigh ride through the snowy Adirondack Mountains.

Lake Clear Lodge & Retreat, the oldest lodge in the 6 million-acre Adirondack Park, partners with a local farm to offer lantern-lit sleigh rides every winter. Glide over trails and the shores of Lake Clear, as kerosene lanterns light the way.

Weekend Retreat

Make your weekend retreat complete with a stay in a secluded chalet complete with your own fireplace. Enjoy a 1920s-inspired speakeasy dinner, that you'll need a password to get in. There's even cross-country skiing and snowshoeing available.

Sleigh Ride & Dinner

Take a horse-drawn Sleigh Ride, then enjoy a 3-course Speakeasy Dinner. You'll need a password to get in.

Adults: $94

Children: $50

The sleigh ride season typically runs from mid-December through the first weekend in March. You can sign up to receive a unique early-bird booking link before booking becomes available to the general public. Lodging guests who have reserved a stay will be the first to receive the link.

Stagecoach Ride & Dinner

You can also take a private stagecoach ride through the wooded nature trails to a spectacular mountain-lake sunset on Lake Clear. Enjoy an Adirondack Stagecoach ride from Lucky Clover Farm on an 1850s Henderson Coach, through our Adirondack woods, and to the lake. These private Stagecoach rides which are approximately 30 minutes long, cost $189 per person with dinner included.

Learn more and get prices for an overnight stay and a lantern-lit sleigh ride at Lakeclearlodge.com.

There are several sleigh ride options throughout Lake Placid if you don't want to spend the night.

