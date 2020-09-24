Authorities Seek Help In Disappearance of Canastota Woman, 19
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in the 'disappearance' of a 19-year-old from Canastota.
Authorities say Elizabeth Garrow was last seen Wednesday, September 23, at 11:47 a.m. at the Dunkin Donuts on North Peterboro Street in Canastota.
The Sheriff's Office says Garrow is described as a black female, approximately 5’10” with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing jeans with holes and a pair of flip-flops, a release from the sheriff's office read.
Deputies say the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing. Anyone with information they are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 315-366-2311.
