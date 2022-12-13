Autopsy Being Conducted on Man Found Drowned in Forestport

An autopsy is being conducted as part of an investigation into the death of an Oneida County man whose body was found on Saturday.

Police say they were called during the evening of Friday, December 9, 2022 for a report of a man who had gone missing from his home, located at 6032 Whitelake Road in the town of Forestport.

Troopers with the New York State Police say a family member who was interviewed stated that 55-year-old Michael R. Ingersoll left his home driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) at approximately 7:30pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022 and had not come back home. According to police the ATV was later found “overturned on a steep embankment near Little Woodhull Creek in the Town of Forestport.” Emergency responders searched for Ingersoll near the ATV and were unable to find him.

On Sunday, December 10, 2022 members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team (URT) searched the nearby creek. Mr. Ingersoll’s body was found “in the water approximately one-half mile from the location of the ATV.”

At this time investigators say that foul play is not suspected, although all possibilities are being investigation. In a written release the NYSP says, “Evidence at the scene indicated the death to be consistent with a drowning.”

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call the New York State Police.

[AUTHOR’S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. No additional information is available at this time.]

Utica's NEXUS Center Preparing for Grand Opening With hockey tournaments on the schedule in just a matter of hours, workers scramble to prep Utica's new NEXUS Center for its opening on November 9th.

Two Edmeston Women Arrested After Pets Allegedly Left in Trailer On July 2, 2022 New York State Police arrested two Edmeston (Otsego County) women after several dogs and cats, many of whom need medical care, were allegedly left in a trailer. The Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown is assisting with assessment, veterinary care, and possible rehabilitation of the pets.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: There are pictures in this gallery that might be disturbing for some. Viewer discretion is advised.]