Cool Down At Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand In The Syracuse Area Of Liverpool

Lemonade and summer go hand in hand. You can cool down with a big cup, and help support research and treatment for childhood cancers at Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand in the Syracuse area of Liverpool.

Ava’s Awesome Lemonade Stand is happening this weekend, Sunday August 8th, from 11:00AM - 3:00PM. It's located at 8192 Trellis Brook Lane in Liverpool. Ava Musci started this stand in 2017 to help raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

Each year, during the first weeks of August, Ava opens her stand on the front lawn of her home and has raised thousands of dollars for “Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation”

The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office reminds you to stop by and help support a great cause. If you are unable to stop by this weekend, and still want to support Ava, you can make a donation online. Ava has a goal of $3,000, and is has raised just shy of $400 online.

Where Does Your Donations Go?

If you make a donation locally in Liverpool, or online, know that your donation funds research that brings better treatments and cures to children with cancer.

ALSF also provides emotional, financial and logistical support to childhood cancer families that makes their challenges more manageable. Programs like SuperSibs and Travel For Care have an immediate impact on families dealing with a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Having a child with cancer is one of the most difficult situations a family can face.

Thanks to fundraisers like the one in Liverpool, it helps provide support and resources to families that will make their days a little easier and their challenges more manageable.

