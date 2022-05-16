Never Do This If You See A Baby Deer In New York State

The spring is well underway and it is just about the time of the year that whitetail deer start to deliver their fawns! Even though they are cute, they are wild animals and the Amherst Police have a warning for residents.

I am in the woods and fields all the time during the spring and have walked up on fawns that were left behind. Typically, if you leave them alone, they won't run or be disturbed. Mom is probably within ear shot or eyesight of the baby deer. The tricky part is for those who own farm fields that need to be mowed for hay. Farmers know all too well to have a watchful eye for the deer. They can be very hard to see in tall grass.

Like any other wildlife, we need to treat doe and fawn with respect and understand that they are doing exactly what nature designed. In high populated areas like Amherst, it is a delicate balance between nature and human interaction.

