You’ll Never Believe What This Motorized Wheelchair Was Hauling Across Utica

That can't be legal, right?

Sometimes you see things that make you do a double take -- and then there are things that you can never unsee.

What one unlucky resident witnessed near the Burrstone Inn was nothing short of unsettling.

Another Unique Moment

The People of Utica Facebook page shared an image that basically went off like a bomb on our timelines.

Get our free mobile app

People couldn't believe their eyes. The image showed a person operating their motorized wheelchair at the intersection of Burrstone Road and Sunset Avenue.

However, it was what was strapped to the back of the vehicle that got people nauseous.

Another "unique moment" in Utica is quite the understatement since the photo created more questions than answers.

How can someone strap a dead deer to their scooter? Moreover, what do they plan on doing to poor Bambi's mom?

Theories ranged from a good Samaritan cleaning up another person's mess to a hungry individual scoring a free venison meal.

I doubt any of us will ever truly know. Also, do you even want to know what that individual did with that deer? Is it really worth the nightmare fuel?

But this begs to question if what happened was even legal in the State of New York.

Can You Harvest Roadkill?

New York does have a law in the books that allows those who've hit a deer with their car to keep the carcass for consumption.

FG Trade from Getty Images Signature FG Trade from Getty Images Signature loading...

New York Upstate says in order to collect it, drivers must report the strike to the authorities in order to obtain a "carcass tag." That will then allow the deer to be taken home or to a butcher.

Let's leave the speculation about whether or not a tag was obtained in a legal manner in this latest incident.

However, there's another question that's pressing on some people's minds - is the deer even safe to eat?

Is Roadkill Safe to Eat?

Did the person in the scooter see the deer get hit? If so, then the meat is most likely safe to consume.

Deer on the edge of the road just before vehicle Photo Credit- Pascal-L-Marius/Thinkstock loading...

But, if that person rolled up hours after the deer was killed - even though it's freezing outside - they could be putting themselves at risk because freshness is critical when attempting to salvage meat.

Deer meat can spoil within hours, depending on how warm it is outside.

Additionally, the meat might not even be salvageable because it could have been a terrible collision. Areas that made contact with a vehicle are not processed for consumption because they are normally full of bone fragments.

Hopefully you found this article as enlightening and informative as it is downright weird.

Never change, Utica.

10th Mountain Troops Train For Upcoming Deployments (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) loading...

New York's Most Miserable Cities According to Road Snacks, these are New York's 10 most miserable cities because apparently everything is going wrong there.

As for what determines how miserable a city is, Road Snacks compared 169 cities using Census data and other scientific stuff from other "legitimate" sources. They looked into divorce rates, commute times, cost of living, and other statistics to whip up this "fun" new list.

In the end, these 10 cities were deemed to be the gloomiest in New York State. Gallery Credit: Megan

The Top 25 Most Baffling UFO Sightings Reported in New York This Year When residents of the Empire State spot something unexplainable in the skies, they report it to the National UFO Reporting Center . There's been about 80 new sightings so far in 2023 that raised a few hackles.

NUFORC does investigate what people saw to determine if they actually witnessed alien activity or something else. Oftentime, these reports turn out to be false flags. For example; someone from NYC reported seeing a strange, square-like object in the sky on July 22. They provided a photo to NUFORC, who then ruled the person saw an "advertising banner behind a private aircraft."

However, there have been several creepy reports that couldn't be brushed off with a logical explanation. And some of these reports had photo or video evidence attached.

Scroll through New York's top 25 weirdest sightings of 2023.