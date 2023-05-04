Baby Found Dead In Upstate New York Hotel, 2 From Hudson Valley Arrested

A man and woman from the Hudson Valley are under arrest after police investigated a one-year-old's death.

Late Wednesday, the Village of Liberty Police Department confirmed one-year-old's death was being investigated.

Baby Found Dead In Liberty, Sullivan County, New York Motel Room

Two Arrested Following Child's Death in Sullivan County, New York

The Village of Liberty Police Department along with the New York State Police and the Sullivan County District Attorney's Office immediately began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

As a result, 41-year-old Jimmie Luvert and 26-year-old Lisa Keitt, both of Liberty, were arrested.

Luvert and Keitt were both charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors.

Police did not confirm if the two are the baby's parents. Details about how the investigation led to the charges haven't been released. It's unclear, at this time, how the baby died.

Both individuals were arraigned in the Town of Liberty Court.

Luvert was remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail. Keitt was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bail, $1,000,000 secured bond or $2,000,000 partially secured bond.

