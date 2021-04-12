Baby Killed, 2 Other Children Wounded In Syracuse Shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A baby girl was killed and two other young girls were wounded by gunfire while in the backseat of a car in Syracuse, police said Monday.

The children were riding in a car with two women, their mothers, shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday when someone opened fire from a car headed in the opposite direction, Deputy Chief Derek McGork said at a midmorning news conference.

The 11-month-old girl was shot multiple times, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick told CNY Central. He said the other girls, ages 3 and 8, are sisters, and they are expected to survive.

No arrests had been made Monday and police had no leads on a motive or potential suspects, Chief Kenton Buckner said.

“This is a nightmare, an unimaginable tragedy,” said Mayor Ben Walsh, who said the shooting scene was less than a mile from his home.

“How could anyone in their right mind point a gun at a car with children in it in broad daylight and pull the trigger?” Walsh said. “It is incomprehensible.”

The names of the victims were being withheld to protect their privacy and allow time for relatives to be contacted, authorities said.

Police were canvassing the area for camera footage and asked people with information to come forward. Police did not yet have a description of the vehicle from which the shots were fired.

“Individuals like this should not be able to have any shelter in our community .... These were babies in the backseat of this car,” Buckner said.