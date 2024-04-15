People continue to sicken and amaze me. There is clearly no shortage of scumbags in the world and that continues to be proven with each new scam that arises. The most recent scam is related to the recent murder of two Syracuse area police officers.

Just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday, Syracuse Police officers responded to a call for a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Emerson Avenue and Hamilton Street. The investigation led officers to an address on Darien Drive in Salina where tragically a Syracuse Police officer and an Onondaga County Deputy were shot and killed in a shootout with the suspect. That suspect has since been identified as 33-Year-Old Christopher R Murphy of Salina, NY. That suspect was also killed in the incident.

It hasn't even been 24 hours since this tragedy occurred and there are already scammers trying to take people's money under the guise of this being a fundraiser for the fallen officers and their families. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office made the sickening announcement on Facebook Monday morning. It simply read,

We cannot thank the community enough for the outpouring of support. At this time, there is NOT a fundraiser for our fallen Deputy. If someone is soliciting money, it is a scam. Please do not donate to any of these sites or links. We will give out official word when that information is available. Please share this information with your fellow community members.

The people of Central New York are generous, loving and giving. For the most part there is a tremendous support of law enforcement as well. Scammers love to take advantage and you need to make yourself aware that they're coming for your generosity.

We continue to send our love and prayers to the families of the fallen officers in this tragic event and the Law Enforcement community as a whole. These senseless acts of violence should never happen and this is a reminder of the deadly and dangerous job our men and woman in blue have signed up for.

