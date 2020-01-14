Bagg’s Square Association Looking for Nominees

The Bagg’s Square Association is looking for nominations for its sixth annual Bagg’s Square Awards.

There are three award categories – The Bagg’s Square Legacy Award, the Neighborhood Advocate Award and the Business of the Year.

The awards celebrate the people and businesses that have shaped the neighborhood in the past, are currently advocating and moving it forward, and/or are raising awareness to help reach the goal to become a desirable, mixed use neighborhood.

Nominations can be submitted online. The deadline is January 21st.

The winners will be announced at the Association's annual meeting in February.