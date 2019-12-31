Bail Reform, Farmworker Rights And Other Laws Launch In NY

(AP) -- Farmworkers can unionize and the number of people held in jail awaiting trial is set to decrease under a host of new laws taking effect in 2020 in New York.

The newly Democratic-controlled Legislature passed 935 bills this year, a marked increase from typical years.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has approved roughly 747 bills and vetoed 168 as of Monday, when 19 bills remained.

The pile of new laws marks a victory for Democrats who had long lacked control of the Senate.